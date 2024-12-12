Crime Watch: John Deere tractor stolen in Liberty County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in Southeast Texas, reports a 2008 John Deere Tractor 6430 stolen from a property off State Hwy 105 in Moss Hill. The serial no. on the tractor is V316569875. The tractor was stolen in the early morning hours of Dec. 11. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Boone at 409-658-5725, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500, or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



