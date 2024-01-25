Crime Watch: John Deere tractor stolen in Guadalupe County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a John Deere 3255 tractor stolen from a property off Rudeloff road in Seguin. The tractor is a 100 horsepower, front wheel assist with a hard John Deere canopy and a front-end loader with hay fork attached. The PIN number is CGRG037155360. The tractor was last seen Jan. 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.