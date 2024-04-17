Crime Watch: Horse and saddle missing in Erath County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Zach Havens, District 9 in Central Texas, reports a missing horse and saddle off County Road 351 in Erath County. The blazed-face, sorrel gelding has a white sock on his left front leg and both rear legs as well as a white coronet on his right front leg. The five-year-old horse weighs 1,100 pounds and is 15 hands tall. The saddle, made by South Texas Tack shop, is a full rough out ranch saddle with rounded skirts and a tear on the top side in the middle of the cantle. On April 10, the saddled horse broke loose from where he was tied and wandered onto County Road 351 between Stephenville and Dublin. The horse was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Havens at 254-396-1747 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.