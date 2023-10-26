Crime Watch: Hereford bulls missing in Mason

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports two Hereford bulls missing from Jordan Cattle Auction in Mason. The bulls have tipped horns and Trichomoniasis test record tags numbered 74HGG.5556 and 74HGG.5555. They were last seen Oct. 6 at the auction facility. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.