Crime Watch: Heifers missing in Fannin County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports three heifers missing from a pasture off Fannin County roads 4020 and 4025. The missing heifers include one Brangus, one Gray Brahman and one red brindle colored heifer with a white face. They all weigh approximately 700 to 800 pounds and are branded on the left hip with =BL=. The also have a yellow or white tag in right ear. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.