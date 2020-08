Crime watch: Heifers missing in Central Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports five heifers missing from a property on Highway 50 near Highway 21 in Burleson County. The four black and one black with a bald face heifers weigh approximately 900 pounds, each, have their right ears cropped and were last seen on July 19. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-255-0638.