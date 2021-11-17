Crime Watch: Heifer missing in Walker County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in Central Texas, reports one heifer missing from a pasture located in the northwest corner of Hoke Road and Highway 30 in Walker County. The heifer was last seen Nov. 6. She is black and branded with 302 on her left hip and G over bar on her right hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.