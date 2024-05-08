Crime Watch: Heifer missing in Gonzales County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a Charolais cross heifer missing off County Road 197 in Gonzales. The heifer has a halfmoon under bit on its left ear, a red ear tag in its right ear with “Haecker Cattle” and weighs approximately 160-190 pounds. On the night of April 26, an individual described as a short heavy-set Hispanic male, approximately in his mid-sixties was seen looking through the pen of calves. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.