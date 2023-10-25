Crime Watch: Gray Brahman cow missing in Grimes County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports a gray registered Brahman cow missing from a pasture near Corsicana Street in Iola. The cow is branded on the right hip with the brand in the image. She was last seen Oct. 21. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
