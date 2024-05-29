Crime Watch: Gooseneck trailer stolen in San Saba

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a 2023, 28-foot, dark grey Gooseneck livestock trailer stolen from the sale barn off Highway 190 in San Saba. The VIN No. is 16GS6283XPB078524, and it has no license plate. The trailer was stolen May 19 at approximately 2:05 a.m. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.