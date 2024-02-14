Crime Watch: Four cow-calf pairs missing in Burnet County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kenny Murchison, District 20 in Central Texas, reports four cow-calf pairs missing near FM 690 in Burnet County. The black four-year-old cows have numbered ear tags in the right ear and are freeze branded with “Rocking R” on the left shoulder. The calves have no brands or markings. The cattle were last seen December 2023. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Murchison at 512-705-3226 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.