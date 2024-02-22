Crime Watch: Farm fuel bumper pull trailer stolen in McLennan County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports a farm fuel bumper pull trailer stolen off Blue Bluff Road in McLennan County. The rusty army green trailer has a 250-gallon tank with electric pump, black toolbox across the back of the trailer, black taillights and new tires. The suspect(s) cut the gate lock, securing the entrance of the property and stealing the trailer. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
