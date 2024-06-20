Crime Watch: F1 cows missing in Washington County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports 11 head of F1 tiger striped cows missing from a pasture off FM 227 in Chapel Hill. They were last seen in July 2023. The owner believes it’s possible they got out due to the flooding in the area this past spring. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
