Crime watch: Cows missing in Robertson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports four bred cows missing from a property off Grant Prairie Road in Franklin. The cows are described as:

Two heavy bred, red cows with a “W-5” branded on their right hip.

A heavy bred, motley faced, black cow with no brands.

A heavy bred, jersey type cow branded with a “W-5” on her right hip.

The cows were last seen Jan. 4. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.





