Crime Watch: Cow missing near Pickton

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in Northeast Texas, reports one black cow missing off County Road 2333 near Pickton. The cow weighs approximately 1,300 pounds, has a blue ear tag with No. 29 and is branded with LM. She was heavy-bred when she was last seen Feb. 28 and could possibly have a calf with her now. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.