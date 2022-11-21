Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Crime Watch: Cow missing near La Feria

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar, District 29 in South Texas, reports a Charolais cross cow missing. The cow is white and yellow in color and was last seen July 11. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Aguilar at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

Recent Posts