Crime watch: Cow-calf pairs missing in Scurry County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tod Reed, District 17 in West Texas, reports eight Red Angus Akaushi cross cow-calf pairs missing from a property off County Road 4131, eight miles east of Snyder. The cows are branded with a “double rafter” on their left hip. The calves weigh between 200-250 pounds. They were last seen March 12. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Reed at 432-230-0151 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.