Crime watch: Cow-calf pairs missing in Llano County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a black Angus cow-calf pair and Red Angus cow-calf pair missing from a property off County Road 490 in Valley Spring. The cows have a “frying pan” brand on their left hip. They were last seen December 2024. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.