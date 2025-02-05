Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a black Angus cow-calf pair and Red Angus cow-calf pair missing from a property off County Road 490 in Valley Spring. The cows have a “frying pan” brand on their left hip. They were last seen December 2024. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime watch: Cow-calf pairs missing in Llano County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Cow-calf pairs missing in Llano County
Environmental Stewardship Award Presented to Texas Ranch
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Feb. 4, 2025) – Blue Ranch in Moore County, Texas, was recognized today by the …
Continue Reading about Environmental Stewardship Award Presented to Texas Ranch
Crime watch: Hereford heifer killed in Hartley County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Hereford heifer killed in Hartley County