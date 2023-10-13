Crime Watch: Cow-calf pairs missing in Hall County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports three cow-calf pairs missing from a property southeast of Esteline on FM 658. The cattle are two-year-old black or black baldies and the calves weigh approximately 500 pounds. They are branded with a “JS” connected brand on their left hips and overbit ear notches in their left ears. The cattle have blue ear tags in their left ears and the calves are not tagged. They were last seen Oct. 2. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.