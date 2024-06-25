Crime Watch: Cow-calf pair missing in Bee County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Steve Martin, District 30 in South Texas, reports an 8-year-old, black and white Muley, crossbred cow with her black and white belted calf missing off Live Oak Drive in Bee County. They were last seen June 4. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Martin at 361-542-0496 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
