Crime watch: Charolais heifers missing in Gonzales County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports four Charolais yearling heifers missing from a property off County Road 117 in Nixon. The heifers are approximately 14-15 months old and have a purple ear tag in their left ear with “Byron Bullard” over a three-digit number. They were last seen Jan. 8. The heifer with ear tag No. 591 was seen on a neighboring property but has not been seen since. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

