Crime watch: Charolais cow missing in South Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Steve Martin reports a Charolais cow missing from a property in Dewitt County. The six-to seven-year old Charolais cow weighs approximately 1100 pounds, has an anchor shaped brand on the right ribs and was last seen on June 8, 2020. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Martin at 361-542-0496.