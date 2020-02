Crime Watch: Charolais calves missing in Central Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports two newborn calves missing from a property in Robertson County. One Charolais calf was last seen on Jan. 25 and the other was last seen on Jan. 27. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-255-0638 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.