Crime Watch: Cattle, tractors, mowers, trailers and more stolen in Texas and Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers report multiple recent cases across Texas and Oklahoma that include the theft of heavy equipment, a dump trailer, plus branded and unbranded cattle.

Eastern Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5, reports the following:

10 unbranded mixed heifers have been missing from a property near Wilburton in Latimer County since June.

Missing since Aug. 24 from a property in Nowata County are 14 head of black or black baldy steer calves weighing 500 to 550 pounds, each with an extended K bar brand on the left hip; and six head of black or black baldie heifer calves weighing 500 to 550 pounds, each, with an extended K bar brand on left hip.

Sometime on or after Aug. 26 a thief or thieves rammed open a locked gate at a property at SH 20 and Lone Elm Cemetery Road in Claremore to steal a red and white 1978 Allis Chalmers model 175 tractor, serial no. 1755926, with a tan colored front end loader. Also stolen was a 10-foot Howse rotary brush mower, a green and blue Onan 6500W generator, as well as Bobcat loader and John Deere keys.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888.

Central Texas

TSCRA Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21, reports seven head of branded cattle missing from a property west of Calvert in Robertson County. Last seen on Aug. 8 were a Charolais cow-calf pair, a Hereford pair and three black cows. The Charolais, Hereford and black cows had a ZF brand on the left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-255-0638.

Southeast Texas

TSCRA Special Ranger Jimmy Belt, District 23, reports the theft of a dump trailer from the Deer Park Agricultural Center in Harris County sometime between Monday, Aug. 31 and Tuesday, Sept. 1. The 14-foot Big Tex dump trailer is black and nearly seven feet wide with walls that are four feet tall, model no. 14LX-14BK-P4, Texas Exempt License No. 410077K. The dump bed was electric over hydraulic. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Belt at 936-336-4500 or the Pasadena Police Department at 713-477-1221, and reference case no. 20-012595.

Operation Cow Thief

TSCRA offers a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or grand jury indictment of individuals for theft of livestock or related property. Anonymity is guaranteed. To provide information, call 888-830-2333.