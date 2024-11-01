Crime Watch: Cattle stolen in Wise County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports ten head of black Angus cows stolen from a property near Paradise in Wise County. The cattle were reported stolen by the owner Oct. 26. Three cows were recovered from the Coleman Sale Barn with the help of the local TSCRA Market Inspector. An additional cow was located shortly after. Six cows still remain at large. The missing cattle are branded with an “upside down T” on their left hip and one of the following numerical brands on their left rib: 902, 904, 905, 906 and 907. One of the cows does not have a numerical brand. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



