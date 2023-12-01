Crime Watch: Cattle panels stolen in Tarrant County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in Central Texas, reports 24 gray Stroberg cattle panels stolen from a property off Old Granbury Road in Crowley. The equipment was last seen Nov. 18. Subject or subjects entered the ranch by cutting the entrance gate chain, sometime between Nov. 18 and Nov. 25. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.