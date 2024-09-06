Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Smith County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports three black baldly cows and three black cows missing from a pasture off CR 4105 east of Lindale. The cows weigh approximately 900 to 1,000 pounds and are branded with a “TW on Ih” or “3H connected” on either hip. They were last seen Aug. 22. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
