Crime Watch: Cattle missing in San Augustine County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbit, District 14 in East Texas, reports five head of cattle missing near Hwy 21 in San Augustine County. The black baldie cattle are branded with an “R” in the middle of a Texas shape on the left hip and have red ear tags. The cattle escaped through a down fence on the property. They were last seen Oct. 11. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbit at 936-222-2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.