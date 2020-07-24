Crime watch: Cattle missing in North Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Special Ranger Wayne Goodman, District 10 in North Texas, reports seven head of branded cattle missing from a property near Springtown in southern Wise County. The Hereford bull and six black cows were last seen on June 5, 2020, and are described below:

Hereford bull, six to seven years old, weighing approximately 1800 pounds, with a bar over S and SMJ brands on the right hip. The bull also has a black and yellow ear tag #78 and a metal ear tag #74GFJ4207;

Black 900-pound cow with a skin rash on her face, branded with the SMJ brand on the right hip and ear tag #28;

Black cow, six years old, weighing 900 pounds, with the SMJ brand on the right hip and an ear tag #45;

Black cow, five to six years old, weighing 900 pounds with the SMJ brand on the right hip and ear tag #48;

Black motley-faced cow, seven to eight years old, weighing 1100 pounds, with SMJ brand on the right hip and ear tag #51;

Black motley-faced cow, 12 years old, weighing 1200 pounds, with SMJ brand on the right hip and ear tag #59, and a metal ear tag 74GFJ4211;

Black cow, unknown age, 900 pounds, with SMJ brand on the right hip and ear tag number #63.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Goodman at 817-309-5048.