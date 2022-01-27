Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Mingus and Palo Pinto counties

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Bradshaw, District 9 in North Central Texas and Southern Oklahoma, reports five cattle missing in Mingus and Palo Pinto counties. The cattle are black crossbreds with one calf. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bradshaw at 940-389-6123 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.