Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Limestone County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports a black Angus bull and four black Angus cows missing from a pasture off LCR 624 in Limestone County. The 4-year-old bull has a white ear tag with No. 55 and is branded with a “WJ” on his left or right hip. The cows weigh approximately 1,600 pounds and are branded with a “WJ” on their left or right hip. They were last seen Sept. 14. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



