Crime watch: Cattle missing in Guadalupe County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a black Wagyu bull and cow-calf pair missing from a property off Hwy 90 in Kingsbury. The bull is 5-6 years old with a “dragging C” over 42H branded on his left hip, and an ear tag and tattoo in his left ear with 42H. The 3-year-old cow has 227 branded on her left side, “dragging C” branded on her left hip, and a newborn calf at side. The cattle were last seen May 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

