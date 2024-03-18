Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Gonzales County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports six head of cattle missing off State Hwy 183 in Gonzales. The three-year-old Braford heifers are branded with a “Rocking T” on their left hip. Five of the heifers went missing in August 2023. An additional heifer went missing in February 2024. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.