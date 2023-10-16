Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Foard County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 7 in Northwest Texas, reports nine head of cattle missing in the western portion of Foard County. The cattle are middle-aged black or red Angus cows. The cattle are branded with a “rocking O” on the right side or right shoulder. They have a yellow numbered ear tag. Some may have a swallow fork ear mark in their right ear. The cattle were last seen in mid-September. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-475-0295 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.