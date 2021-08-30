Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Roberts, District 16 in West Texas, reports 24 head of cattle missing from Fisher County. The cattle include one red cow, 11 black cows and 12 black calves. The calves include an approximately 450-pound steer. All the cattle are branded with K- on the left hip. They were last seen July 20. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Roberts at 325-669-1427 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Fisher County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Roberts, District 16 in West …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Fisher County
Cow-Calf Corner: drought and herd liquidation; fall calving in hot weather; planting wheat for grazing
Cow-Calf Corner is a weekly newsletter by the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Agency August 30, …
Continue Reading about Cow-Calf Corner: drought and herd liquidation; fall calving in hot weather; planting wheat for grazing
Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries August 27
Texas Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady with instances …
Continue Reading about Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries August 27