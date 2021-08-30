Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Fisher County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Roberts, District 16 in West Texas, reports 24 head of cattle missing from Fisher County. The cattle include one red cow, 11 black cows and 12 black calves. The calves include an approximately 450-pound steer. All the cattle are branded with K- on the left hip. They were last seen July 20. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Roberts at 325-669-1427 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.