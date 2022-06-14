Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Falls County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Steven Jeter, District 21 in Central Texas, reports 30 mixed-breed steers missing. The yearlings are approximately 500 to 600 pounds and have a turkey track brand on the left hip. The missing cattle were last seen May 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jeter at 936-335-2758 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.