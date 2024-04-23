Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Crockett

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports an Angus plus bull and Brangus cow missing from a property off Walker Road in Crockett. The black Angus plus bull has “-K ” branded on the left hip. The black Brangus cow has “-C” branded on the left hip. They were last seen April 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
