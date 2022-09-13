Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Childress County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 7 in North Texas, reports two black Angus cows and one registered Angus bull missing. The cows are branded with SR on the right hip and have green or purple ear tags. The bull is branded with 534 high on the left hip and SR on the right hip. They were last seen mid-August. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 936-222-2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.