Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Central Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas, reports two head of cattle missing from a property in Limestone County. The Hereford bull and Angus cow have a JF connected brand on the right hip. The cow has a white ear tag. Both were last seen on March 2. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-828-5932.