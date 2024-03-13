Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports three bred cows and two crossbred calves missing off County Road 473 in Somerville. The cattle were last seen Feb. 29. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Saddles stolen at the Zapata County Fair
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Saddles stolen at the Zapata County Fair
Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Burleson County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Burleson County
USDA informational meetings for ranchers and livestock producers affected by wildfires
Published by USDA For Whom: Ranchers, livestock producers, and landowners that have experienced …
Continue Reading about USDA informational meetings for ranchers and livestock producers affected by wildfires