Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Burleson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports three bred cows and two crossbred calves missing off County Road 473 in Somerville. The cattle were last seen Feb. 29. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.