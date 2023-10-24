Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Briscoe County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports two cows and six weaned calves missing from a property off CR 30 in Briscoe County. The two black cows are branded with a mashed “O” or lazy “S” on the left rib. The black calves weigh approximately 600 pounds and are branded with a lazy “S” on the left rib. The cattle were last accounted for on May 3. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.