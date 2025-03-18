Crime watch: Cattle missing in Brazos County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports a black Angus bull and two black Corriente cows missing from a property off Barker Cemetery Lane in Brazos County. The cattle have “H5” connected, branded on their left hip. Unknown individual(s) cut the property line fence resulting in some of the owners’ cattle getting out. All but two cows and bull have been located. The cattle were last accounted for Feb. 21. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.