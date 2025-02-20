Crime watch: Cattle and horses stolen in Polk County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in Southeast Texas, reports 11 head of red crossbred cows and two paint horses stolen from a property off Linda Lane in Goodrich. The mare is white and brown and the gelding is black and white. The cows have no brands or markings. The suspect(s) entered the property through a coded keypad entry gate and gained access to the steal the livestock. Anyone with information is urged to contact Mike Boone at 409- 658-5725, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office or Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

