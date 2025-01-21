Crime watch: Calves missing in Tom Green County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in Central Texas, reports two Angus-Holstein cross heifer calves missing from a property in Tom Green County. The heifers weigh approximately 200 pounds with a white ear tag in their right ear. They have no brands or markings and were last seen Jan. 6. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-340-2268 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

