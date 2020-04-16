Crime watch: Calves missing in Texas Panhandle region

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 8 in the Texas Panhandle region, reports cattle missing from a property in Knox County. The property is approximately three miles north of State Highway 222 East between Knox City and Munday. The cattle are Brangus calves weighing 850 to 900 pounds, each, and were branded with a bar over a 2 on the left hip and had an under bit ear notch in the right ear. The cattle would have been taken between March 9 and April 10. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Foster at 940-475-0295. 

  • ear notch
  • bar over 2 brand
