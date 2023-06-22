Crime watch: Calves missing in Brazos County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports 13 Santa Gertrudis bull calves missing from a property off Mumford Road in Bryan. The calves weigh approximately 500 pounds with numbered yellow ear tags in the right ear and blue fly tags in the left ear. They were last seen in early May. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.