Crime Watch: Calves missing in Borden County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Beggs, District 17 in West Texas, reports five calves missing in Borden County. The approximately 500-pound black calves have a “Box S” brand on the left hip with a red ear tag and ear crop in the left ear. They were last seen Dec. 10. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Beggs at 432-788-1884 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.