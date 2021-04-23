Crime watch: Calf, yearling bull missing in South Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, South Texas, reports a bull calf and yearling bull missing from a property near Seguin in Guadalupe County. Missing since April 18 are a black bull calf weighing approximately 325 pounds and a gray brindle yearling bull with a white face weighing approximately 875 pounds. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.

