Crime Watch: Burglary near Nordheim

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports an attempted burglary to a barn off Talk Ranch Road. May 4 at approximately 5:49 a.m. an unknown male subject was captured on a doorbell camera attempting to make entry into the residence. The suspect was wearing a baggy shirt, gloves and hat to mask his identity from the camera. After an attempt to open the door of the residence, the suspect pried open the locked door of the barn and made entry. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.