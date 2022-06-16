Crime Watch: Bulls missing in Frio County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in Southwest Texas, reports three 5-year-old Brahman bulls missing from a pasture east of Pearsall. Two of the bulls are registered with the American Brahman Breeders Association. One bull has a half moon L branded on the right hip. The second bull is branded with an attached RV high on the left hip and a 78 over 1 below. The unregistered third bull is branded with a W high on the left hip. The bulls were last seen approximately four months ago after being turned out to pasture. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-563-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.